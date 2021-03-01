Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 96,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.