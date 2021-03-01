KWB Wealth Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

