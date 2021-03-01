Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $13.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $12.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 43,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,367. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

