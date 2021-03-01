Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to post $806.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.90 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $89.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.