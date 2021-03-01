Pason Systems’ (PSYTF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

