Pason Systems’ (PSYTF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

