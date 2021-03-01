Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

