$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 499,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

