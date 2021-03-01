Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
