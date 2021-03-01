Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

