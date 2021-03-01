Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.87

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 37478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

