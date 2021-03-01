FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Down 78.1% in February

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FONU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 45,100,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,275,891. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get FonU2 alerts:

FonU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.