Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreases By 76.5%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

