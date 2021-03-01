Financial Analysis: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88% Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Foresight Autonomous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 11.97 $689.14 million $3.52 59.00 Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Foresight Autonomous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foresight Autonomous has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Foresight Autonomous on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services for 3D visualizations in real-time for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE has a collaboration with Aden Group to develop Akila Care, a ready-to-use infectious disease hospital solution to fight against COVID-19. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

