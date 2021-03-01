Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 377,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

