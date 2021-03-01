Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.31. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,930. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

