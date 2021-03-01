Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,227 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $131,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.31. 14,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,074. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

