Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,959 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,959 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $317,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.