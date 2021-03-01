Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.69% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $304,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 205.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.22. 18,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,289. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.