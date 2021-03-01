Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 198,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

