Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 566,275 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SEA were worth $577,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

SEA stock traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.62. The company had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

