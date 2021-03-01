Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,553,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460,144 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,138,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 340,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,034. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

