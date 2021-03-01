Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.94 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $174.94 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00762351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042415 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

