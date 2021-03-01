Mixin Achieves Market Cap of $82.96 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $155.82 or 0.00319814 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $82.96 million and $1.35 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,390 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

