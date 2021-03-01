The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

