FLC Capital Advisors Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

IJH traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,287. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

