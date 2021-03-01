Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

