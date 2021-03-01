Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.