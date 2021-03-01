Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.64 and a 200-day moving average of $335.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

