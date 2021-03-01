28,975 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

