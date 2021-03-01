Equity Investment Corp Grows Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Total comprises approximately 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $50,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Total by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,523. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

