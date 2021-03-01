DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $6.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 987,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

