Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.90. 2,658,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.