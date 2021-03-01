Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.45.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.65 on Monday, reaching C$32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.02. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

