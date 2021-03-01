Ferris Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.53. 1,580,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.