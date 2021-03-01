Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

