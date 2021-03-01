Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $14.44 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 2.1% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,416. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

