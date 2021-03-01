FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.67. 84,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.