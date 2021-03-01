FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $54.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $54,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.50. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.