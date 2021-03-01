Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Shopify worth $225,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $27.03 on Monday, hitting $1,308.00. 29,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.31. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.