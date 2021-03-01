Korea Investment CORP Has $144.07 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.23% of Equinix worth $144,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equinix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $647.33. 11,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,418. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $740.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

