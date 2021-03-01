Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.72 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

