Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 163,340 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,340 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Tower Semiconductor worth $32,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

