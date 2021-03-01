Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.42. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,834. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

