Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.22% of Schlumberger worth $673,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.72. 904,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,950,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

