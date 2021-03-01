Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.43% of Aptiv worth $853,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

APTV traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $154.14. 20,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,386. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

