Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,565 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.29. 68,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

