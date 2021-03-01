Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYU stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,047. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

