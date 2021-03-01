Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.49. 10,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $260.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

