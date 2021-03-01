Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,244 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,849,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.