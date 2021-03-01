Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $7.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.38. 17,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,260. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.