Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,525,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $692.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

